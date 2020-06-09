River Valley Metro resumes normal hours

To coincide with Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, River Valley Metro’s service will soon take the first step toward resuming normalcy.

On Monday, June 22, bus service on local fixed routes and Metro Plus (ADA service) will resume normal operating hours, with buses running until approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a press release.

Masks are still required for all riders on board the buses, and limited seating to allow for social distancing is still in effect.

Also on June 22, the Metro Centre offices will once again be open to the public. Social distancing will be in effect, and face masks will be required. Those planning a visit to the offices are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment at 815-935-1403.

Current commuter route schedules will not change at this time, but service to the Metra train station at University Park has been suspended. Weekday service to Midway Airport has been reduced, with weekend service suspended.

All rides on River Valley Metro buses remain free through this phase of service. However, due to limited seating, buses may be used only as transportation to a destination, Metro officials said. Anyone still on the bus when it gets back to the bus stop where they boarded will be asked to deboard.

Buses will not be available to be used as cooling centers until full seating capacity is once again available, according to Metro officials.

For details of the changes, visit rivervalleymetro.com.