Nucor fire notes

BOURBONNAIS —

They were setting up a new cooling tower. While using a torch they ignited plastic materials within the tower. Lots of black smoke and flames. We used our deck gun and hydrant water to extinguish. NUCOR said a replacement cooling tower would cost in excess of $400,000.00. No injuries.

"Last weekend, we had a small fire at our bar mill in

Bourbonnais. No one was injured and the damage was limited to a new cooling tower.

The local Bourbonnais fire department responded and assisted Nucor Steel Kankakee

teammates in extinguishing the fire. The fire was caused by maintenance work being

performed in the area. The equipment is not a critical part of our process and we

do not expect any downtime or any impact on our ability to supply our customers.

Thanks again and have a great day,

Katherine Miller

Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications