Information session set for KCC'S accelerated degree program

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Fast Path Degree program offered at KCC’s Harold and Jean Miner South Extension Center in Watseka will be featured in an online information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Participants can learn more about the program, which offers a schedule of two classes at a time, two days a week for two years. The program leads to an Associate in Arts transfer degree. Participants complete two classes every eight weeks.

“The support we receive from the professors and counselors in the program is more than I expected,” current Fast Path Student Camila Ochoa said in a press release. “Never in my life as a student have I had so much support from professors.”

The program admits a maximum of 20 students each fall, and a laptop is included.

“Fast Path students have a support system and schedule they can rely on,” said Rexann McKinley, KCC professor and program mentor. “We mentor, guide and coach each student. We want them to be successful. Our graduates will be ready to transfer as juniors to a four-year college or university.”

Applications are now being accepted, and classes will begin in August. More information and application materials can be found at fastpath.kcc.edu.

Those wishing to attend the online information session need to RSVP to sec@kcc.edu to receive session login information.