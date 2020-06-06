Veterans Affairs launches 'Operation Rising Spirit'

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has launched “Operation Rising Spirit,” a campaign challenging service organizations, volunteers and residents of Illinois to raise the spirits of military veterans and the staff who care for them at state veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

Illinois veterans’ homes, including the Illinois Veterans’ Home and Prince Home in Manteno, were directed to restrict visitation in an effort to curb the coronavirus.

“And every day, staff at the homes enter the frontlines to safeguard our veterans’ safety and well-being,” according to a news release from Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Uplifting messages and displays of support from the community will help boost the morale of veterans and staff during this unprecedented time,” IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia said in the press release. “Cards, emails, signs outside the homes, and video messages are encouraged, but I also challenge everybody to think creatively about what they can do to support veterans and staff.”

The state organization is encouraging families, friends, veteran service organizations, volunteers and local community members across the state to participate in Operation Rising Spirit.

Cards, emails, and video messages can be sent directly to the facilities:

Prince Home at Manteno, to the care of Wali Lewis: 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950; Wali.Lewis2@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, to the care of Dave Pedersen: 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950; David.W.Pedersen@illinois.gov.

Donations of food items such as snacks and soda are also being accepted, Pedersen said. <span>Socially distant on-site activities can be coordinated with the staff at each home as well.</span>