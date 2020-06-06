Parks still have some restrictions

Though area parks reopened on May 29, there are still some limitations and social distancing guidelines in place. Among them is that playgrounds should remain idle.

“Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan does not include opening of the playgrounds,” KVPD executive director Dayna Heitz said. “I know everyone is anxious to get out there on the playgrounds and have fun, unfortunately, we do not have permission to open them yet.”

As part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phased reopening of Illinois, Kankakee Valley Park District opened its basketball and tennis courts, as well as baseball, softball and soccer fields this past week.

Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Hollice Clark said all of its facilities are open with the exception of the Exploration Station.

“Our playgrounds are still closed I believe until Phase 4,” Clark said. “And then it’s going to open up to no more than 50 people.”

Both Heitz and Clark said the districts can’t monitor the use of the parks when it comes to social distancing.

“We just need to all practice social distancing,” Clark said. “We’d like to get [the playgrounds] open as soon as possible. We try to follow the guidelines by the CDC.”

There was a large public gathering at Beckman Park after Keenan Love completed his 46-mile walk from Chicago to Kankakee to raise awareness of the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis while in police custody.

“I heard there was positive activity at Beckman!” Heitz said in an email. “How awesome for this young gentleman and the show of support from Kankakee. Kudos to all. As for social distancing at our parks, no we can’t monitor.”

At BTPD day camps open up on June 15, and social distancing will be adhered to at the camp being held at the expansive Perry Farm.

“We have a lot of guidelines,” Clark said. “It’s up on our website, and we follow guidelines by the American Camp Association, IDPH and the CDC. We’ll follow those to the letter.”

Clark said bathrooms are not open to the public, as the campers will be using those solely, and those will be sanitized after each use.

Sign-ups for the camp are ongoing.

“People are calling in and coming in to sign up,” Clark said.

As far as social distancing at the parks, Clark said everyone has to do the right thing.

“I know it’s hard,” he said. “It’s summertime and people want to get out and play.”