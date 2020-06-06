Kankakee Trinity Academy hosts parking lot graduation

Photos provided by Sarah Delgado

Graduations have looked much different than normal this year, and that held true for the seniors of Kankakee Trinity Academy. The school held a parking lot graduation ceremony recently with some help from community organizations. Court Street Ford lent 12 trucks for the ceremony so graduates would be better seen by those attending. Riverside Healthcare pitched in as well by allowing the use of their parking lot for overflow parking, and Real Life Church provided the sound system.