Youth honored in State of City address

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s young citizens and what they are doing to help elevate the city were a repeated theme during Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s third “State of the City” address on Thursday.

While the past fiscal year was upended due to the ravages of COVID-19 and the restrictions surrounding it, the city has come to learn there are many new potential leaders on the horizon. Many youth and young adults have stepped forward within the past several days in the wake of the national outrage regarding the arrest and death of African American Minneapolis, Minn., resident George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police, the mayor noted on Thursday.

Inside the largely empty Kankakee City Council chamber — in accordance with social distancing guidelines — the mayor presented a review of the past year and a look ahead.

However, it was the movement, the energy and the new perspective of the younger citizens the address seemed to keep coming back to which brings hope and optimism for coming years.

Those individuals were highlighted by Keenan Love, 29, a former Kankakee resident who was honored during the mayor’s address for a 46-mile walk he completed in honor of Floyd, and the young adults who organized and marched peacefully this past weekend seeking justice and social change in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Love was in attendance Thursday and was honored by Wells-Armstrong.

She noted Keenan did not embark on his walk from the south side of Chicago to Kankakee for attention, glory or social media likes. But rather he walked for people everywhere.

“He believes in unifying his community and not tearing it down.”

She noted before he took that first step of the walk, she did not know him.

“I am proud to have met you. ... You exemplify the best of who we are as a people. We are loving, we are strong, we are passionate, we are determined, and we are overcomers.

“So to you, Keenan and peaceful protesters of all ages, all ethnicities, all genders and all religions: we see you; we hear you; we support you; we love you; and to you young people, you especially give us hope that we can work together toward a better future.”

The mayor was far from finished in hammering home the message this young generation has delivered.

“Our youth deserve a future free of the violence, oppression and brutality they witnessed in that movie [“Selma,” which was shown in February at Paramount Theatre] and currently witnessed in our nation,” the mayor said. “... I stand before you today as your mayor who is an advocate for social justice, peace and dignity of life for all persons.”

The city’s first African American mayor, Wells-Armstrong, who took office in May 2017, said as residents keep the city’s youth in mind, everyone should know “they need our support more than ever, especially during these uncertain times.”

She congratulated the graduating Kankakee seniors who are ending their high school careers on a strange note during the stay-at-home order.

“We are proud of you! And while this year did not go as planned and you are disappointed that you did not have the opportunity to traditionally celebrate milestones, you all have proven that you are able to adapt,” she said of them. “Being able to adapt is a skill that will serve you well in life because there are times when challenges will come and you will be forced to adjust — as we have seen it and lived it the past three months.”

<strong>FISCAL ISSUES</strong>

The pandemic brought the national economy to its knees. Many retailers and businesses were closed for weeks and only reopened within the past several days. Restaurants are just now offering on-site dining.

Municipalities will be faced with revenue shortages due to loss of sales tax dollars. What the federal government may come through with in terms of some type of bailout for municipalities has yet to be determined.

But despite those massive issues, the mayor said progress has been made. She highlighted many first-time businesses which have opened. She also pointed to the long-awaited Ricky Rockets Fuel Center on Kankakee’s east side which is nearing a groundbreaking. She noted the new Tractor Supply Co. store of the city’s south side which opened last fall.

“Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will one day read about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the world. And more importantly, how we Kankakeeans fought our way through this pandemic.”

She said the former days of people turning out the lights of Kankakee are forever in the past.

“Several years ago, you heard me say that Knakakee will not be defined by its challenges, but we will be defined by how we respond to those challenges.”