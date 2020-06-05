Parents plan grad parade to celebrate KHS grads

KANKAKEE — A parent has organized a parade to celebrate the Kankakee High School graduating class of 2020.

The Kankakee City Council approved the parade route during its meeting Monday.

Graduates will begin lining up cars at noon Sunday and drive the route from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Community members are invited to cheer for graduates along the route.

The parade will start at the Furniture Liquidators parking lot at 1375 W. Jeffrey St., head north on South Curtis Avenue and turn east onto West Station Street before ending at the train depot on Merchant Street.

Yaquantis Adams, whose son graduated from KHS on Wednesday, said she organized the parade with a handful of parents who felt like they wanted to do something to celebrate while awaiting news of graduation procedures from the school district.

“Due to COVID-19, everything in their world got snatched out from under them as far as the seniors went,” she said.

Adams said the group of parents decided it was their “crusade” to recognize students’ accomplishments and show them they have support during a difficult and sad time for many.

“With everything that’s going on, and mental health [issues] at a peak, I just wanted to be able to give back and let these kids know that we celebrate you. We love you. We want you to excel beyond measure.”