JCPenney closes at Northfield Square mall

BRADLEY — JCPenney, the last of the Northfield Square mall’s anchor stores, will be closing.

The company announced on Thursday that the Bradley store was one of 154 across the nation to close. While many of them will close out within the next several weeks, Northfield’s manager Conrad Raczkowski said it’s unclear if the Bradley store will simply not reopen. The store closed when the mall shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store did not reopen when the mall welcomed back shoppers nearly one week ago.

JCPenney was the last of the four original anchor stores at the Bradley mall when it opened in August 1990. The others — Sears, Carson’s and Venture — closed over the years.

Prior to being at Northfield, JCPenney had a store in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee.

The Northfield JCPenney was one of five stores in Illinois being closed. The others were River Oaks Shopping Center, Calumet City; Freeport Mall, Freeport; University Mall, Carbondale; and Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon. Nine JCPenney stores closed in Indiana, three in Michigan and one in Wisconsin.

The closings are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing announced last month. It is the majority of the more than 240 stores the retailer said it expects to close.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it anticipates the closings will take 10-16 weeks.

Raczkowski said it is a very unfortunate announcement for the mall.

“It’s very sad,” he said. “My heart goes out to the employees. I grieve for them.”

Raczkowski said the once-mighty retailers of which so many people grew up with are fading away.

Asked if this could be the final nail in the coffin for the mall, he quickly said no.

“We are without an anchor and that’s very unfortunate, but I don’t believe this is the final nail in the coffin of the mall. It’s going to be a big challenge, however.”

Victoria’s Secret, another longtime mall tenant, will be closing at the end of June.

In a statement from Penney CEO Jill Soltau, she said the closures are extremely difficult decisions.

The company said last month that it plans to close 192 stores by February 2021 and then 50 more stores in 2022.

Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic.