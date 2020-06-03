Board approves purchase of sheriff's vehicles

cbreach@daily-journal.com

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board approved a resolution at Tuesday’s special meeting that allowed it to sign a vehicle lease agreement for 11 Chevy Tahoes for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The agreement calls for $555,000 be spent on a 36-month lease agreement at 2.5% through Peoples Bank of Kankakee County and purchased at Country Chevrolet in Herscher. The Tahoes will replace aging patrol squad cars.

“Our Tahoes are here, so those 11 cars are here and ready to go,” said Sheriff Mike Downey.

Downey said the department has spent more than $206,000 from all of 2019 and the first part of 2020 on maintenance for the current squad cars that are seven years old.

“If you do the math, with a $34,000 Tahoe, that comes out to just about six Tahoes right there in just auto repairs,” Downey said.

The original agreement was $800,000 and included five Ford Explorers that would go to investigators. That agreement was OK’d by the county board’s finance committee in September 2019, however those vehicles are not available at this time due to the coronavirus affecting production.

“It’s important for us to have good vehicles on the road for patrolman, and the investigators’ cars, metro cars, they’re not as hard on those cars,” Downey said. “Those cars don’t have near the miles on them, so that gets pushed down the road for another day.”

A few years ago the county held back on vehicle purchases because it was in dire straits financially and was worried about making payroll. It has since turned the finances around.

Board member John Fetherling asked what happens to the vehicles that are being replaced.

“Normally, those cars get auctioned because they’re 2013s are all very high miles,” Downey said. “They go down to an auction in Clinton. Then that money comes back, in years past, to the sheriff’s office, and we use that money for equipment for the cars.

“What we’ve done this time, is that money is going back into the county’s general fund.”

Fetherling also asked if other county departments could use the old vehicles.

“If there is a request for these vehicles within another department, we can certainly do that,” Downey said. “That would be a decision the county board makes.”

“The billing department is driving around in cars that the wipers don’t work ... so 2013’s sound pretty new to them,” Fetherling said.