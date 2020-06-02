State lawmaker secures $7M for Kankakee River

KANKAKEE — It may be hard to believe, but when it comes to the rehabilitation of the Kankakee River, $7 million represents a good start, a mere drop in the bucket.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, helped the region claim $7 million of state construction money through the Rebuild Illinois program and will dedicate all of those funds to aiding the river in terms of dealing with its vast sedimentation issue which has led to greater issues of flooding.

But while some may believe the money — not likely to be delivered for one to two years — would be best spent to hiring a contractor to dredge the river, Joyce has another idea.

While he agrees the river bed is in need to dredging — a process of removing accumulated sand and sediment which reduces the amount of water the river can hold — Joyce believes the money may be put to better use as a way to help secure federal grants so even more money can be used to restore the region’s top resource.

If the money is simply used to hire a contractor for river dredging, Joyce said it will be spent and within a certain time frame the problem will return. He believes that in addition to dredging, a significant portion of the money should be used to secure other grants as the region’s source of required matching funds. He also thinks the time may have arrived for an existing or a new governmental body to perhaps purchase its own dredging equipment.

“Money can be chewed up fast if its used to hire a contractor. Perhaps it’s time we purchase the equipment to remove the sand,” he said. “An organization can then establish a river maintenance program.”

What organization would oversee this would be something for the community to decide on its own.

There are few disagreements that Kankakee County’s greatest asset is the Kankakee River. It, of course, provides the drinking water here, but also recreation and development opportunities.

It, however, is suffering due to the river bottom being filled with sand.

REFERENDUM FAILED

In the March 17 election, voters within 1 to 2 miles of the river where asked in a referendum if they would support an increase in property taxes to establish a Kankakee River Conservancy District to help care for the river and the flooding issue. By a 54-46 percent vote, the voters said no.

The proposed tax would have generated $450,000 annually. The money would have been largely used to help secure grants.

The funds secured by Joyce could very well do that now.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler was “extremely encouraged” to see Joyce follow through on aiding the cause of the river.

“This is not only a good start, but this will help us get in the mix for future federal grants. If you don’t have the matching-grant funds, you aren’t even considered. That just how this works,” Wheeler said. “I was very happy to hear this news. This helps move the ball forward.”

Like Joyce, Wheeler said some type of meeting must be held to determine who and how the money will be managed. Direction will also be needed determine a list and priority of projects.

<strong>DEVELOP PROJECT LIST</strong>

“Where should the focus be?” Wheeler asked.

Wheeler said a main issue is the river at the Aroma Park boat launch. He said the water has become so shallow due to sand that boats basically cannot get through. He also noted the stretch of the river between Aroma Park and Momence is of great concern. He also point to issues where the Iroquois River and the Kankakee River merge.

Joyce noted that once sand is removed there will be the question of where can the sand be taken. There is no part of the project that will be easy, he said.

“Now the work begins,” Wheeler said.

State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, praised Joyce.

“I’m so thankful he got this far. This is a great start for us. We will need a lot more money,” she said.

For decades, the river has suffered from excessive sedimentation, resulting in flooding and threatening its future.

“Since I took office [in November 2019 following Toi Hutchinson’s resignation], addressing the issues of the Kankakee River has been one of my top priorities, because I know how important the Kankakee River is to our community,” Joyce said. “Seven million dollars may not solve all its problems, but this funding will help people and industry better enjoy and make use of the river.”

This money and any that can be gained as a result of it will target river bank stabilization, silt removal and flood prevention projects.

“Access to clean, abundant water is vital for economic development and provides great recreation opportunities for families,” Joyce said. “These projects will help ensure the Kankakee River remains a great resource for years to come.”