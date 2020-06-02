'It's an American issue:' Mayor addresses protests at council meeting

KANKAKEE — Mistreatment of blacks by law enforcement has been part of the American culture dating back over many generations.

But this is not just a black issue, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said at the start of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. Rather, she said, “it’s an American issue.”

Wells-Armstrong made some of her first public comments regarding the May 25 arrest and death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer there. The mayor noted she had been questioned as to why she had not attended any of the local marches of this past weekend. She said she was working of city issues during the weekend and also noted she had not been notified that these marches were set to take place.

She said prior to the business portion of the council meeting that Floyd was simply the latest incident of a black man being killed at the hands of a white police officer.

She noted she and Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman were preparing a statement which would be released this week.

Ending these repeated cycles of violence will require true leadership, she said. She added that there is simply a “lack of regard for our black men.”

Prior to making her comments, she acknowledged this is an emotional issue for most. She said she wanted her response be one which was measured, rather than simply emotional.

These events are causing trauma on people and communities, she said. She acknowledge the power of protests and marches, but noted bringing about real change takes another level of determination and commitment and “now is the time to take a stand against racism.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the mayor said racism is difficult to deal in the United States because it has been a part of the origins of America.

“Protesting is a start. It will not change racism on its own. ... This issue can no longer be ignored,” she said. She said following protests, efforts must focus on changing public police and laws.

She praised the weekend marches for being law-abiding and respectful.

Alderman Chris Curtis, R-6, who has announced his mayoral candidacy for the spring 2021 election, noted in a Facebook post on Monday that these past few weeks have been difficult for him to find the right words.

“I am appalled at the wrongful police action that took place in Minneapolis this past week,” said Curtis, who is white. “This conduct is not an acceptable standard for any police interaction with a member of the public and certainly not a person of color,” he said. Like the mayor, he praised the conduct of those who participated in the local marches.

“I trust that we can all stand together and assure that our response is peaceful and without violence of any kind, particularly against our local policemen and policewomen, who I know will protect us when we abide by lawful activity.

“The solutions to eliminate racism is not easy, but we must be better as a community, state and country. We need to speak out, but more importantly it must come in the form of action. I am joining with the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP and their Ten Shared Principles that was adopted by the majority of the law enforcement agencies in Kankakee County, Hispanic Partnership of Kankakee County, and several faith-based organizations in assuring that our community voice is added to the quest for justice for Mr. Floyd and for the peaceful statement of our concern.”