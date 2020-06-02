Bourbonnais eyes sale of sewer system for $32 million

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais and Aqua Illinois representatives are negotiating the possible sale of the village’s wastewater collection system for $32.1 million.

If the sides come to an agreement, the deal still must get approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Mayor Paul Schore said negotiations have been going on for the past year. The sale was first brought up three years ago, Schore said.

“I think we are getting further along [with negotiations],” Schore said. “We have certain hurdles to clear in regards to [Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency] and clean up some [legal] language.

“The board has to look at the agreement. Things are going slowly. The trustees have to see if this is a good deal or a bad deal. The trustees have to approve this. Everyone has to be on board. We need to figure out what to do with the proceeds in regards to investments and how we use it.

“The main thing is the residents. We want to do what is in their best interest.”

Craig Blanchette, president of Aqua Illinois, said, “Aqua is in discussion with Bourbonnais to provide another option to their wastewater needs. The details of the proposal are really the villages to share. There is nothing more formal to report at this point.”

The possible sale was discussed May 27 at the village’s utility committee meeting.

Bourbonnais is one of four communities that partner on KRMA. The village is finishing a $12 million sewer interceptor project that connects the Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway interchange to KRMA’s wastewater treatment facility.

In recent years, Aqua has purchased wastewater treatment facilities from Manteno and Peotone. Aqua Illinois operates nine wastewater treatment facilities in Illinois.