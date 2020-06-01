Strong Neighborhood project continues to take shape

KANKAKEE — The blue two-story, 1,7710-square-foot house sits at the northwest corner of the intersection of South Elm Avenue and East River Street.

It appears to be a nice home along the normally busy East River Street.

But the 591 S. Elm Ave. property acquired through federal grant funds by the city of Kankakee for $90,000 late last week is where not only Kankakee, but the city’s school district and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties will plant their flag in an effort to turn around this portion of the city.

It would not come as a news flash to anyone that this particular area on the city’s east side have been beset with numerous social problems.

This location could be referred to as “Ground Zero” in the city’s Strong Neighborhood Homes program.

Strong Neighborhood Homes are properties converted into something similar to community centers, but are customized for residents of the neighborhood.

The home will offer services to help those in the general neighborhood.

Concerns about violent crimes in Kankakee’s 2nd Ward, the location will offer access to resources for children who are dealing with school, social issues, and, of course, violence.

The goal was to have the house in operation a few months ago, but the pandemic slowed movement down, said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency, who has led the program. But at the same time, the sudden change throughout Kankakee as a result of the pandemic, increased the need for the center. Schools were closed, jobs were lost and negative societal issues intensified.

The need for tutors, police presence and food has grown.

“This place is ready for us to use. These are social services that students will need,” Brewer-Watson said.

The four-bedroom house will not need four bedrooms, of course. The bedrooms will serve as areas for student learning and neighborhood services, specifically public safety. A police substation will be located here. The United Way will not immediately establish an office at the home, but will in the near future to offer social service help.

“The neighborhood will be grasping what this house will be. But public safety is the number one issues for the city to focus on,” she said.

School superintendent Genevra Walters said if residents do not feel safe, accomplishing other goals are that much more difficult.

“This is another place to provide services and resources to students in that area,” she said.

Walters knows there will be those who don’t believe this is the role of the school or the city.

“But we have to get as much support as we have for our students,” she said.

The location is small. It will provide district staff at the site an opportunity to meet either one-on-one or one-on-two to provide academic help.

“We need this site more than ever now,” Walters said in regard to the impact of COVID-19 on how school will likely operate in the upcoming academic year. Schools will likely face restrictions as to how many students will be allowed in classrooms so at-home learning and off-site classes will be at a premium.

Walters said the program won’t stop with the South Elm property, noting that a location is already being targeted in the city’s 1st Ward.

“We still need places in the community for students to come to,” Walters said.

Asked if the public would object to the $90,000 purchase cost to purchase the home, Walters said she didn’t find that to be unreasonable for a newly renovated house.

“People have to come out of the traditional way to look at school,” she said. “It isn’t just about bringing students to our schools, but bringing schools to our community. We have to start thinking differently.”