Man walks from Chicago to Kankakee in support of George Floyd

Keenan Love has been walking from Chicago to Kankakee as a silent protest of the death of George Floyd. A large crowd is gathered this evening in Bourbonnais to welcome his arrival and finish the trip with him into Kankakee.

He started the walk at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at South Cicero Avenue and West 83rd Street in Chicago. Around 6:45 p.m. today, he reached Target in Bourbonnais where he broke down. He attempted several times to continue walking to Kankakee and the crowd that had gathered to meet him upon arrival lifted him up with applause. Ensuring the man finished the walk, which was livestreamed many times over the last 24 hours on Facebook, a supporter took him the remainder of the way with Love riding on the hood of his car.

