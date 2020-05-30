The Freedom Train visits Kankakee

In the late 1940s, a number of passenger trains stopped every day at Kankakee’s Illinois Central depot. Each would pause for a few minutes for perhaps a dozen passengers to board and a like number depart, then continue on to the next stop.

One train — on Thursday, July 15, 1948 — was different: it stopped here for 12 hours, and was boarded by nearly 11,000 people.

It was the “Freedom Train,” a diesel engine and seven cars, painted a bold red, white and blue, that carried a priceless cargo of original documents portraying America’s history. The documents, 127 in all, were displayed in specially designed sealed cases to protect them from possible damage. Among the historic documents were the Declaration of Independence, Lincoln’s hand-written original of his Gettysburg Address and the surrender papers signed aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, that ended World War II.

Kankakee was one of 326 cities on the Freedom Train’s itinerary that included all 48 states (Alaska and Hawaii didn’t achieve statehood until 1959). The train’s first stop was in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1947, the 160th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution; the journey ended in Washington, D.C., in time for the inauguration of President Harry S. Truman on Jan. 20, 1949.

In Illinois, the train made 11 stops, beginning on July 5 with a four-day appearance at Chicago’s Railroad Fair. After a short detour to Gary, Ind., the train moved steadily through Illinois, one day at a time, through Joliet, Peoria, Bloomington, Kankakee, Champaign, Decatur, Danville, Springfield, Belleville and Cairo.

The Freedom Train was conceived by U.S. Attorney General Tom C. Clark in April 1947. According to a brochure published by the U.S. National Archives, Clark’s goal for the project was to “reawaken in the American people the loyalty it is known they have for the American way of life.” It would permit Americans to view some of the country’s most important documents and to “learn more about our nation and its history.”

Clark was unable to obtain government funding for the Freedom Train, so a nonprofit private organization, the American Heritage Foundation, was created. It raised the necessary funds for the project through donations by organizations, corporations and individuals. Each community the train visited was asked to raise a specific amount to help fund the project; Kankakee’s goal was $2,200.

As outlined by the American Heritage Foundation, the train’s visit to each city would be on the final day of a week-long celebration of America’s heritage. “With the help of civic, fraternal, religious and other patriotic organizations,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal, “it is planned that a week of rededication to the principles of Americanism will be held, immediately preceding the arrival of the Freedom Train.”

Beginning with “Labor-Management Day” on July 9, Kankakee’s observance continued with “Veteran’s Day,” “Freedom of Religion Day,” “Kankakee Day,” “Youth Day,” “Women’s Day” and, finally, “Freedom Train Day.” Various activities and programs, including parades, voter registration drives, lectures and interfaith church services were held during that week.

The Kankakee Chamber of Commerce assumed a lead role in the Freedom Train event, coordinating patriotic displays at local businesses, providing meeting space for the local Freedom Train committee headed by businessman Waldo Roth and distributing posters and other promotional items (including a “Good Citizen” booklet outlining “the rights and duties of an American”). In its monthly newsletter, the Chamber urged, “Let’s make this truly THE OUTSTANDING EVENT IN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN 1948!”

It was definitely outstanding in terms of the turnout for the Freedom Train visit, with people lining up along West Avenue at least one-half hour before the official opening time of 10 a.m. By the time the last visitor stepped off the train at 10 p.m., the total attendance was recorded as 10,578. The Daily Journal noted, “This is said to be 2,000 above the national attendance average.” At times during the day, the waiting line stretched for almost a full block along West Avenue, south of Court Street. During the peak hours of 6 to 9 p.m., more than 1,000 visitors per hour passed through the train cars.

The 1947-1949 Freedom Train event was followed, more than a quarter-century later, by another and larger version. To celebrate the nation’s 200th birthday in 1976, a 26-car American Freedom Train pulled by a vintage steam locomotive toured the “Lower 48” states, stopping at 138 cities. Crammed not only with documents, but with such Smithsonian Institution artifacts as Judy Garland’s dress from “The Wizard of Oz,” Thomas Edison’s first working lightbulb and the Rev. Martin Luther King’s pulpit, the train drew more than 6 million visitors.

Unfortunately, it followed a different route than the 1948 train, so Kankakee was not one of the six Illinois cities it visited.

The Freedom Train visit was not the only major history-themed event to take place in Kankakee during 1948. Three months later, large crowds turned out to observe another history milestone. What was it?

Answer: The dedication and opening of the Historical and Arts Building (now the Kankakee County Museum) in Small Memorial Park on October 17, 1948. Large crowds lined downtown streets on October 16 for the dedication parade, then hundreds visited the building the next day to view the exhibits at the Kankakee County Historical Society’s first permanent home. The museum building has since been expanded five times, and annually draws large numbers of visitors.