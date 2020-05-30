More than 100 people at rally in Bradley

BRADLEY — A rally is currently taking place in Bradley in support of George Floyd who was killed during an arrest Monday in Minneapolis.

Around 4:30 p.m. today, officers were ahead of the crowd and blocking off areas in anticipation of the rally’s movement.

A Daily Journal reporter at the scene said the rally appears to be peaceful and there are 15 squad cars from multiple agencies present. The rally is moving along North Street in Bradley. One participant said they were moving back to where they started, which is believed to be the Bradley Police Department.

Participants are carrying signs with messages such as “I can’t breathe," which is the rallying cry of protesters across the nation as Floyd repeated the statement during his arrest Monday before his death.

During the arrest, a police officer held Floyd to the ground with his knee to his neck for a number of minutes.

