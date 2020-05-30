Court is back in session but it will look different

KANKAKEE — The county courthouses in Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties are set to reopen Monday.

But they won’t be the bustling places they were before Gov. J.B. Prtizker issued the first of his executive orders shutting down many aspects of daily lives back in March. Since then, the courthouses have been limited mainly to daily bond hearings and motions for emergency orders.

And though judges, attorneys and clients will be back, “things will be way different,” said Michael Kramer, chief judge of the 21st Circuit.

In Kankakee County, safety precautions that were already in place will continue: masks will be worn, temperatures will be taken and social distancing will be practiced. New though will be the Xs made of blue tape on floors, the benches for the public and seats at the tables for attorneys.

Take Courtroom 109 for example. On a normal day, a bench could seat as many as eight people. With six rows and two benches per row, that’s seating for 96. Remove the taped-off spots and there’s now just room for 18.

The rotunda area on each of the building’s three floors are beehives of activity, with people awaiting their call and meeting with attorneys or family and friends there in support. No longer.

“There will be no large groups allowed,” Kramer said, adding that plans for the reopening coming Monday will likely need to be tweaked.

“We are sure to make adjustments,” he said. “We will probably make adjustments on the first day and from there on.”

“If we get to the limit for people allowed in the building, we will ask people to wait outside or in their cars. They will then be contacted when they can enter.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during the shutdown, prosecutors have been catching up with the numerous cases they are handling.

“Things are going OK. Slowly but surely, we’re ready,” he said.

That is good news but Rowe said there will be a huge rush, especially in the next two months, as the judicial system plays catch-up.

Chicago defense attorney Bart Beals handles cases in Kankakee and Cook counties.

“Next week is going to be crazy,” he said. “My cases, just like every other criminal defense attorney, have been continued over the past three months so there is a huge backlog. I expect that it will take the rest of the summer to get things straightened out. The rest of 2020 will be very challenging.”

<strong>Trials still on hold</strong>

Kramer said they are holding off until late June to start back with jury trials. For criminal cases held on the third floor, Kramer said the smaller of the two courtrooms will be used to hear a case.

Jurors will be spaced out with a row of chairs added in front of the current jury box, which has two rows of seating for the 12-jurors.

“We will probably have jurors deliberate in the courtroom. The jury [deliberation] rooms are way too small,” Kramer said.

The room used for prospective jurors also is not conducive to social distancing.

An offsite location with room to accommodate the more than 100 prospective jurors will be used instead.

“Only the jurors selected will be brought over to the courthouse,” Kramer said.

Kramer said the judges have looked at two locations where traffic court could be held due to the high volume of cases heard daily.

“We want to see how things go at first,” Kramer said.

Will County Chief Judge Richard C. Schoenstedt announced earlier this week they would be using the Rialto Square Theater for court traffic cases. That will begin June 8 until further notice.

“Because social distancing is one of the primary methods of mitigating the risk of spreading COVID-19, we need to make sure that we can accommodate social distancing in all of our courtrooms, particularly the courtroom with the heaviest volume of cases,” Schoenstedt said.

<strong>Civil matters</strong>

Since May 18, Circuit Judge Adrienne W. Albrecht has been holding all non-evidentiary hearings via Zoom.

The circuit clerk’s office will notify all litigants of the meeting information. The notice will also include a phone number for those litigants who are not able to access video conference technology to call into the hearing.

The clerk will use the pleadings in each case to obtain the email address of the litigants, who are reminded that email addresses are required.

Divorce cases will largely be heard in person, Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci said, adding that attorneys are asked to appear without clients when possible.

Cianci said the circuit clerk’s office is ready.

“Most of the cases have been reset and we anticipate a smooth transition in welcoming everyone back,” she said. “We are as ready as we can be for Monday, Courthouse 2.0. We also expect issues to come up that we’ve not thought about, and plan on making adjustments as we progress.”

Many cases have been reset and litigants should check on the circuit clerk's website for their new court dates. Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentiuc is prepared to ease confusion for clients.

“My office will have a representative present outside the courthouse to determine if the client needs to be in court," he said. “My biggest concern is that the clients give us up-to-date phone numbers and addresses. Clients will be notified of their new court dates and we do not want to get warrants when they are eventually ordered to appear in court."

He said it is imperative that those with pending cases contact their public defender and/or his office at 815-926-5860.

The 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Kramer announced plans on how the court intends to resume a more traditional court schedule effective June 1. Jurors and litigants will see changes when they arrive at court facilities in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

• Masks/Face Coverings: all persons entering the Courthouse should bring their own mask or face covering, as you will be required to wear one.

• Jurors: some jury trials will resume at a reduced level. Steps have been taken to increase spacing between jurors.

• More virtual hearings: the Court will put more reliance on virtual/remote hearings. Litigants should be aware that they may be given instructions on how to attend court remotely.

• Some case times may be rescheduled. Litigants should make sure that the Circuit Clerk has their current contact information, including email address.

• To reduce the number of people in the building, litigants are strongly encouraged from bringing other persons to court with them.

Guidelines have been put in place for felony and misdemeanor traffic, business, conservation and ordinance offenses. This order shall be in effect until Sept. 1.

As the situation regarding COVID-19 is constantly evolving on a local, state, national and international level, this order may be subject to modification or extension as the circumstances warrant.

All persons entering Courtrooms 200 and 109 will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines and you may be asked to wait outside the courtroom until your case is called. All persons will be required to provide and wear their own face mask, unless given permission from the judge presiding over the courtroom to remove it.

If represented by legal counsel, defendants facing felony or misdemeanor charges, whether criminal or traffic, will be required to be present for first appearances, arraignments, evidentiary hearings, guilty pleas, pre-trial hearings, trial dates, and appearances where a trial date will be set. Defendants’ appearances will be waived for all other court dates.

Defendants not represented by legal counsel and facing felony or misdemeanor charges, whether criminal or traffic, will be required to appear for all court dates.

For petty offenses, business offenses, conservation offenses and ordinance violations, defendants represented by legal counsel will be required to appear for trial dates and evidentiary hearing dates. Defendants’ appearances will be waived for all other dates. Written pleas of guilty to these types of offenses may be accepted upon discretion of the Court.

Defendants not represented by legal counsel and who are facing petty offenses, business offenses, conservation offenses and ordinance violations must appear for all dates where required by Supreme Court rules 551 and 575. Your traffic citation may have a “Court Appearance Required” box checked at the bottom of the citation. If no appearance is required, you may be able to take care of the citation(s) at the counter in Room 108 before your court date. Check with the Clerk’s office 815-936-5700.

Any defendant not represented by counsel who fails to appear for any court date for a petty offense, business offense, ordinance violation or conservation violation may be subject to a judgment of conviction being entered and statutory fine or a default judgment.