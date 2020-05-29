Restaurants open today for outdoor dining

Thanks in part to the ingenuity of the Village of Bourbonnais, Brickstone Brewing will be among the restaurants opening today with outdoor seating.

The village announced earlier this week that it would loan restaurants its picnic tables so that can have or add to outdoor seating and more fully reopen. A Bourbonnais Public Works crew delivered tables to the restaurant at 557 William R. Latham Sr. Drive.

"We are very excited for this next phase of re-opening, and appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate it together," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening.

In Manteno, the village's Public Works Department set up space for restaurants and bars to offer outdoor dining. The village has provided barricades and tables and chairs were made available by the village and Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber announced the following Manteno restaurants will be open for outdoor dining starting today: Anthony's Pizzeria, Copeland's, Back Forty Saloon, Darla's Deli, La Cabana, Manteno American Legion (starting June 6), Manteno Sportsman's Club, Mayberry Junction, PJ's Ice Cream, ReCharge Coffee, Route 50 North, Sammy's Pizza, Silvano's Pizza, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., The Pub at Midtown, and Yanni's Cafe.

In Bourbonnias, Brickstone Brewing says it will fully follow social distancing guidelines as it moves into this new phase and will continue to follow sanitary measures for the protection of both its customers and staff.

Many restaurants were already open for carryout or delivery during shutdown — including Brickstone Brewing — but starting today, they will be able to offer outdoor dining. The inclusion of outdoor dining in Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois reopening plan came May 20. The option was original scheduled for Phase 4 of the plan and wouldn't take effect until the end of June.

The last-minute inclusion of outdoor dining put some restaurant owners in a scramble to arrange new outdoor service or expand what they already offer. That's when the village decided to step in.

“This is a difficult time,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “There is no denying that. And although this isn’t the full reopen our restaurants were hopeful for, this is at least a step in the right direction. “We have 45 picnic tables not being utilized this summer, due to the postponement of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. Instead of the tables just sitting, why not use them to help our small businesses? It’s a no-brainer.”

As of Friday morning, all 45 available tables had been reserved.