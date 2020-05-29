Olivet will bring students back to campus in August

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University announced Friday it will welcome back students to campus in August.

It will be the first time students are back on campus since March when Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered residents to stay at home, leaving students to finish the spring semester online.

Fall semester classes will begin Aug. 17 and the semester will end Nov. 24. There will be no fall break in order “to get as much on-ground schooling in as possible,” according to a news release from the university.

This is being done to reduce overlap between seasonal flu season and COVID-19, as well as to decrease the amount of travel during the semester where the virus is more likely to be picked up and brought back to campus. The university’s administrative team met earlier this week and approved the plan based on recommendations from a steering committee after reviewing many possible approaches for conducting classes.

“Our first and most important priority in crafting this plan was that of safety and well-being. Next, we considered our students want and expect an on-campus learning environment,” the release said.

Classes will fall into one of three categories: Face-to-face classes, hybrid classes that combine face-to-face and online instruction and fully online classes.

University officials said they want full, in-person classroom experiences for as many courses as possible while honoring social distancing policies, assuming that doing so adheres with federal and state regulations.

University officials are working to find larger spaces for classes and will utilize spaces not typically used for classrooms.

They are developing details regarding safety protocols and procedures to ensure classroom workspaces are properly cleaned between classes, as well as developing ways of accommodating students who may become ill and unable to attend class.

Hybrid classes will be utilized only if officials cannot find space safely to conduct full in-person classes.

The university said that taking steps to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infections (or any other spread of disease) at Olivet is a shared responsibility and that every member of ONU community is expected to adhere to national, state, local, and university health guidelines and requirements.