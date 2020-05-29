Iroquois Memorial offers discounted testing

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be holding a “Know Your Numbers Lab Fair” in June.

“Iroquois Memorial Hospital is taking the necessary precautions to keep our patients safe as the health and wellness of our patients are our top priority,” said Jacquie Scurlock, BS MLT (ASCP) IMH laboratory director. “The Know Your Numbers Lab Fair is a way to help keep you well and knowledgeable about your health at a discounted rate.”

During the fair the hospital will provide a $45 blood panel with health screenings, as well additional screenings such as, but not limited to, thyroid, PSA, glycohemoglobin, vitamin D and hepatitis C.

A payment of cash, check or most major credit cards are needed at the time of registration.

No insurance claims will be filed.

It is recommended to fast for 10 to 12 hours before the visit for the most accurate results if you plan to have a blood panel.

All test results will be mailed directly to the patient and faxed to the registered healthcare provider.

The fair will be 7 to 10 a.m. June 15 to 20 at the hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka.

To participate, visit the hospital’s outpatient registration area in the main lobby.

For more information, call MaryKay Lavicka, Outreach Director, at 815-432-7960 or email marykay.lavicka@imhrh.org.