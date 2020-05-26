IMH award helps continue CPR training

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital was one of 15 recipients that received a cash award for the ICAHN EMS Education Award this year.

The education award is available to all Illinois Critical Access hospitals with the intent of providing funding for hospital EMS to conduct local EMS education programs. It also aims to assist local units with updates on billing practices or leadership development, including EMS Needs Assessment.

In order to qualify, recipients were required to complete a detailed application form answering various questions and elaborating on how the award would be used.”

IMH chose to put the cash award toward cardiopulmonary resuscitation training materials such as instrumented directive feedback devices or manikins. Having this equipment for training will provide students with real-time, audio-visual corrective feedback on aspects such as chest compression rate, depth, and recoil.

This equipment will help all students attending courses better understand what they are actually trying to accomplish when being taught CPR. With better understanding of CPR, there will be better outcomes in a real life event, according to a press release. IMH will be able to sustain this training by continually offering it to EMS, hospital staff, and community classes.

IMH currently teaches a minimum of three CPR courses (two community, one healthcare provider) per month, PALS and ACLS every three months, to both the health care providers and to the community. Each person certified in CPR, PALS, and ACLS has to renew their certifications every two years. This equipment will be continually used over the years to help train and educate the staff and community.

“I would like to thank ICAHN for the grant to obtain the Emergency Medical Training Equipment,” said Anne Romadka, RN BSN, Employee Health and Education Nurse. “Approximately 70 percent of IMH employees are certified by the American Heart Association to perform basic life support. The new training equipment allows these employees to practice their hands on resuscitation skills.”