Police continue probe into hours before Bradley man's death

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee police investigation continues into the series of events that happened before a Bradley man crashed his car into the Kankakee River and died.

Nasir A. Douglas' vehicle crashed through a guardrail where South Indiana Avenue ends at the river on Thursday morning. The submerged car, with Douglas inside, was pulled from the river at 4:30 p.m., about eight hours after the crash.

Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said the final cause of death awaits toxicology reports following Friday’s autopsy.

According to Kankakee police, an officer responded to the 600 block of South Greenwood Avenue at 8:45 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run accident. A gray car had struck a parked car and was last seen northbound on Greenwood.

A minute later, there was a report that a gray vehicle driving at a high rate of speed had been driven into the river near the 600 block of South Indiana, according to police.

From a video the 20-year-old Douglas broadcast on Facebook Live, he had been at David Bruce Toyota Cadillac at 8:15 a.m.

The video lasts for 7 minutes, 34 seconds. It starts with Douglas interacting with police at the dealership and continues with him talking to viewers as he drives to Kankakee. It ended after he turned onto West Brookmont Boulevard from North Kennedy Drive.

Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said officers responded to the dealership after employees called about a man knocking on windows.

Douglas told the officers he was there to test drive a car. He was told he had to come back Friday.

Anderson said the man was apologetic and he appeared anxious.