Central Citizens’ Library offers summer reading program

Daily Journal staff report

CLIFTON — The Central Citizens’ Library District has designed a way for their patrons to participate in this year’s Summer Reading Program from afar.

At this time, the CCLD library is closed to patrons, however, they hope to open to curbside pickup in the future. The district has been utilizing its Facebook page to bring families story times, e-resources and more.

The Summer Reading Program, “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate & Discover,” will include weekly storytimes, crafts, fun #ccldsrp20 challenges and more.

This program is open to all residents of the Central Citizens’ Library’s district and begins June 1. Young children are not the only ones who are welcome to participate in the program. Weekly challenges also will be available to teens ages 13 to 18 through Flipgrid.com.

Teens may login at any time during the week to complete their challenges. Turning in weekly minute totals, earning credits and reward goals are the same for teens as the younger children through the Facebook group.

Adults in the district also are invited to take part in the reading program. Participants are invited to log the number of hours they read starting June 1. For every 10 hours turned in, you will receive a credit toward a prize. There is no limit to the number of hours you may turn in. There also will be a BINGO Reading Challenge available to adult summer readers. Participants will earn gift cards from local businesses. Adult Summer Readers will be able to submit hours through the library’s Facebook page, website and over the phone.

Registration and program information is available on the library’s website, ccld.org, and through the library’s Facebook page. For more information, contact the Central Citizens Library at 815-694-2800 or centralcitizens4@gmail.com.