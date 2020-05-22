Hoppy Pig re-opens in Bradley

For the owners of Hoppy Pig in Bradley, the time to re-open their restaurant is now. The popular eatery opened with dine-in and outdoor service at 11 a.m. today (Friday, May 22).

The news of its opening was shared today on the restaurant’s Facebook page in a post that read, “We retained legal counsel and took the necessary steps of contacting the county health department. We feel small businesses are being punished by the state, causing irreparable damage.”

Co-owner and manager Tom Spellman said traffic has been steady today, saying that people were just started to learn of their re-opening.

The dine-in service comes with a slew of safety measures and protocols, all of which are spelled out for customers in the online post.

The restaurant has been offering carryout and delivery service since March 17 and will continue to do so for customers who don’t feel comfortable eating in just yet.