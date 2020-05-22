City of Kankakee pushes vehicle stickers to July

KANKAKEE — Vehicle sticker fees will now be conducted in July after city of Kankakee officials pushed the due date back a month.

Previously due by the end of June, residents in the City of Kankakee will now be able to obtain their vehicle sticker between Monday, July 6, and Friday, July 31.

“This announcement comes as the health and safety of all residents, as well as city employees, remain a top priority during these uncharted times as we aim to make this process safe for everyone,” read a press release from the city.

Sticker fees are $35 per vehicle. Revenue generated from the fees support the general fund budget, including providing full-time police and fire services, according to the press release.

Additional details regarding the vehicle sticker process will follow in the coming weeks, while applications for vehicle stickers will be mailed to notify residents.