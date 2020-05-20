Salvation Army suspends some services, programs

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is suspending some of its services and programs out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with government recommendations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dine-In Soup Kitchen program is suspended until further notice.

Alternatively, “to-go” lunches will still be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

Its walk-through food pantry program is suspended until further notice.

Alternatively, pre-packaged food pantry boxes will be available at the Social Ministries office door at 530 E. Court St. Tuesdays and Thursdays noon to 1:30 p.m. while resources remain available.

The VITA tax preparation services, Bible Study and Women’s Fellowship Groups are suspended until further notice.

The Family Thrift Store operations remain permanently closed.

Sunday Morning Worship services will be live-streamed on the organization’s Facebook page in place of traditionally meeting.

The administrative office will be closed to walk-ins, but staff will remain available by phone or email during business hours. Pastoral Care also is available to those in need.

The Salvation Army will continue to offer sheltering services. Case management for those seeking assistance with shelter, financial/utility assistance and other case management services is available over the phone, as the waiting area will be closed. To contact a caseworker, call 708-457-7086.