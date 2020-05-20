Bourbonnais trustees approve general fund budget

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais trustees have unanimously approved its general fund budget of $12.2 million for fiscal year 2021. It’s $2 million less than the village’s 2020 budget.

That decrease is due in large part to the village’s $12.5 million sewer interceptor project nearing completion, said Finance Director Tara Latz. The project connects the Interstate 57 interchange project at Bourbonnais Parkway to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency’s wastewater treatment facility.

Of the $12.2 million budget, the police department accounts for $5 million, including $2.3 million in salaries for the 27-person department.

The Public Works Department with 14 employees accounts for $1.5 million.

Of the tax revenue the village receives, $3.2 million comes from state sales tax, $1.9 million from state income tax and $1.7 million from local property taxes. But due to COVID-19 and the executive orders put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop its spread, Latz said there could be a loss between $350,000 and $550,000 in revenues from the state.

Those numbers are based on a preliminary forecast from the Illinois Municipal League, Latz said.

“These are uncertain times and we have a very conservative budget,” Latz said.

At the finance committee meeting on April 29, Mayor Paul Schore said the village was “very cautious in preparing this year’s budget.”

Proposed cuts of $241,175 are already in place should expenditures need to be trimmed. Those cuts, if needed, would bring the total budget down to $11,848,084.

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021.