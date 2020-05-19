U.S. Route 45/52 to be closed for three weeks

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais will close U.S. Route 45/52 between St. George Road and Burns Road beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 21.

The closure will allow the village to address stormwater drainage issues in the area. The drainage improvements coincide with Riverside Healthcare’s expansion project at its Bourbonnais campus. The property and the surrounding roadways are impacted by flooding caused by excessive stormwater accumulation.

The road is expected to be closed for three weeks. The south entrance to Riverside, the entrance closest to Burns Road, will be closed but the northern entrance will remain open.