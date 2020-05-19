Labor Day fireworks? City says no

KANKAKEE — Two weeks after the Kankakee City Council said it would not fund the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, they were asked by one of their event partners if having the event Labor Day weekend would be agreeable.

While the summer holiday was different, the answer was the same.

By an 11-3 vote at the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting, council members again stated health and financial issues would prohibit their support of the $15,000 show. A contract for a Labor Day fireworks show would have had to been signed by July 1.

Following the May 4 council meeting, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong informed the city’s partners on the July Fourth event — Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Kankakee Community College and Kankakee Valley Park District — the council voted to not fund the event.

At Monday’s meeting, she informed the council that the symphony organization inquired about having the fireworks show on Labor Day weekend in early September.

The council again declined. The mayor asked each representative their position and only Cherry Malone-Marshall, D-1; Mike O’Brien, D-2; and Danita Grant-Swanson, R-4, supported the fireworks display. At the meeting two weeks ago, only two council members, Grant-Swanson and Mike Cobbs, D-6, supported the expense.

Council members previously stated it was their hope the show would return in 2021.

The event is one of numerous summer events that have been canceled or postponed throughout Kankakee County. In recent days and weeks the Momence Gladiola Festival, Manteno’s Rockin’ on the Square Summer Concert Series, Bradley’s Fire Department Fish Fry and Bourbonnais Friendship Festival have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.