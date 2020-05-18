KCC celebrates class of 2020 with online ceremony

After being left with no other choice than to shift all classes online for half the spring semester, Kankakee Community College recognized its graduating class with an online commencement video Friday.

President Michael Boyd and other officials addressed students before graduates were asked to symbolically move their tassels and their names were read and presented on screen. The video is available on <a href="https://commencement.kcc.edu/?fbclid=IwAR2ERGjZnntJsbm8ag3Nk0A10ACeeDoOH2WASUAIbordoB31BVEjg2TDuj0" target="_blank">KCC’s website</a>.

Boyd recognized students for persevering to achieve their degrees and certificates, which he said is challenging “even in the very best conditions.”

“Like me, you probably heard the term ‘unprecedented’ more frequently than you’ve ever heard it, but the truth is we’ve endured a challenge like no human has endured in over 100 years,” Boyd said. “But that didn’t stop you. It didn’t even slow you down.”

J. Imani Drew, associate judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, gave a commencement speech before students’ degrees and certificates were conferred.

“You didn’t allow a global pandemic to stop you from completing your graduation requirements,” Drew said. “In that same spirit, I emphatically urge you not to let COVID-19 or anything or anybody steal the joy and celebration of this moment.”

Ralph Sansone, 34, graduated from KCC Friday and said he was “a little disappointed” he couldn’t have celebrated the occasion with a traditional ceremony.

He said he was looking forward to walking across the stage for his diploma, a moment he missed out on in high school.

“I did not get to actually graduate from high school,” he said. “I actually dropped out when I was 17, and I didn’t get my GED until I was in my 20s.”

Once he found his passion — becoming a teacher — he was able to excel in his classes, he said. At KCC, he made the President’s List, Dean’s List and is graduating with honors and a 3.8 GPA.

“It would have felt good to walk down and feel that recognition, but I mean honestly, I’m happy to have had such a good experience at KCC,” Sansone said. “I’m able to get to the next chapter; two years at Governors State and then I get to be a teacher.”

Raeven Carroll, who also graduated from KCC Friday, said a traditional graduation ceremony was something she looked forward to, especially because she is the first person in her immediate family to earn a college degree.

“It was definitely going to be a big moment for me, but I can understand because of the safety of everyone, I can understand having it virtually online,” she said.

Carroll, who will be transferring to Millikin University with a full-ride presidential scholarship, said the transition to online classes at KCC wasn’t as difficult as she thought it would be. Most of her classes were already online except for an interpersonal communications class.

“The one thing I was upset about was the fact that it was my favorite teacher that I would not be able to see for the rest of the semester,” she said.

Carroll said she hopes colleges and universities will be able to resume in-person classes in the fall. She plans to major in acting and said she can’t imagine completing those classes all online.

“My goal is to graduate with my bachelor’s and be able to have a successful career,” Carroll said. “I’m hoping this will all blow over, or at least get better to the point where we can go back to how we used to be, at least a little bit.”

Olivet Nazarene University President John Bowling gave his presidential address to graduates before conferring degrees in an online commencement video May 9.

<p dir="ltr">He invited the class of 2020 to attend rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies on Aug. 15, with one ceremony to be held in the morning for undergraduates and another in the afternoon for graduate students.

<p dir="ltr">Bowling also encouraged graduates to return to campus in the fall for Homecoming festivities Nov. 6 through Nov. 8, with a special presidential reunion for the class of 2020 to be held Nov. 7.

<p dir="ltr">With the shift to online classes moving students off campus semester, ONU has been able to open some of its dormitory space for local medical personnel and first responders who wished to self quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.