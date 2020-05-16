Manteno legion cancels Memorial Day ceremonies

MANTENO — Manteno American Legion Post 755 has canceled its entire Memorial Day schedule for 2020, according to Post Commander Joe Gaca. Organizers say the cancellations were a necessary decision based on restrictions of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order and the interests of community health.

Each year, the Manteno Legion and its color guard normally provide memorial honors at Deselm Cemetery, Bloom Grove Cemetery, the Manteno State Veterans Cemetery, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, and Elwood Cemetery. Post 755 would also normally conduct a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Manteno’s Legion Park, followed by a reception at the post.

Post 755 plans to resume its normal Memorial Day activities in 2021.