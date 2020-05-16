Kankakee High School plans for socially distanced graduation

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District is moving ahead with plans for socially distanced graduation ceremonies for Kankakee High School seniors on three separate days in June.

Administrators announced plans to parents in a Zoom webinar Wednesday.

“We do understand that the timeliness of the information is slightly behind other area schools,” Senior Class Sponsor Leigh Cordetti said. “However, we had decided to wait a little in hopes that the state of Illinois would open up a little bit more and we would be able to do several mini-graduations with families present. At this time, that is not an option.”

Seniors will be able to pick up caps and gowns from the high school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29. The district is asking people to decorate their vehicles to show school spirit during cap and gown pickup, with winners of the decorating contest to receive one of three prizes: a 55-inch TV, a mini fridge or a Poor Boys gift card.

Seniors can also pick up a personalized yard sign from the school starting May 14.

Graduation will take place on June 3, June 5 and June 10. Students will be able to individually walk the stage and have a picture taken.

Each family will receive a 5-by-7 inch picture of their graduate crossing the stage, and a video recording of the ceremony will be available for families to view after July 1.

Per Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, only the graduates themselves and a limited number of staff will be able to enter the building for graduation; any family members present will be asked to wait in their vehicles.

Seniors will be able to pick up diplomas from the high school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of June 22.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the original plan was to host a graduation ceremony on Olivet Nazarene University’s campus May 22.

The district considered options to reschedule a traditional ceremony or host smaller graduation ceremonies where a limited number of family members could have been present.

A socially distanced, virtual graduation ceremony seemed like the best option that is currently being allowed by the Illinois State Board of Education, Walters said.

“I completely understand if this is not the graduation that any of us anticipated, but we hope to do the best that we can to make this as memorable as possible in a positive way,” she said.

The district also attempted to reschedule prom but couldn’t make it happen this year with restrictions still in place. School officials will be seeking input from seniors about whether they would want to attend next year’s prom, Walters said.