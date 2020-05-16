Henry Pope Sr. was Kankakee's connection to FDR

In the spring of 1922, two poliomyelitis (polio) victims — the 21-year-old daughter of a Kankakee industrialist and a prominent 39-year-old political figure from New York —were patients at a Boston hospital. Both were receiving physical therapy and going through the lengthy process of being fitted for leg braces.

Margaret Pope was the only daughter of Henry Pope Sr., owner of the Bear Brand Hosiery Company; Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a rising political figure who had been the unsuccessful Democratic Party candidate for vice president in the 1920 election.

During their Boston hospitalization, the two became friends.

“She and Roosevelt had adjoining rooms,” recalled Ralph Storrs, a longtime employee of Pope’s business. “[Roosevelt] later gave her much credit for turning his attitude around. He was depressed and she is very positive.”

Margaret’s father and the future four-term U.S. president developed a close relationship that would last until FDR’s death in 1945. That friendship would eventually have a very positive effect upon the lives of thousands of polio victims and other physically handicapped people worldwide.

At that time, leg braces for polio victims were custom-made, and involved a long period of fittings and modification. The steel braces were also heavy, cumbersome and uncomfortable to wear, adding another obstacle to the polio victim’s struggle to regain mobility.

Henry Pope thought that a better brace could be developed for use by his daughter and other polio victims. His Bear Brand Hosiery Company had a subsidiary, the Paramount Textile Machinery Company, that made machines used in producing stockings. He assigned John Klenzak, a talented young machinist at the Paramount firm, to the task of developing a better brace. The brace would have to be light, strong and comfortable; it also would be built from standardized parts that could eliminate the need for costly custom building.

Working with physicians at Chicago and St. Louis hospitals noted for treating polio victims, Klenzak developed a brace constructed from light but strong hollow steel tubing. It became widely known as the Klenzak Brace.

Another Paramount Textile Machinery employee, engineer Carl Hubbard, developed equipment used in hydrotherapy — a warm water treatment widely employed in the treatment of polio victims. Like the Klenzak Brace, the Hubbard Tank helped to improve the lives of thousands of people with polio.

Roosevelt, after his Boston hospital stay where he met the Pope family, began regular visits to a spa in Georgia noted for its naturally-heated mineral springs. The hydrotherapy at Warm Springs, Georgia, helped to improve FDR’s condition, although he never was able to walk unassisted.

In 1926, the privately owned Warm Springs resort was in financial trouble and about to close down. Roosevelt and his Kankakee friend, Henry Pope, bought the facility, and began the process of converting it to a rehabilitation center for polio victims. The following year, the two men, along with philanthropist Bernard Baruch, formed the Warm Springs Foundation to operate the rehabilitation center.

Despite his physical disabilities, Roosevelt returned to politics, becoming governor of New York in 1928. Four years later, he won the office he would hold for four terms — president of the United States. Although Henry Pope disagreed with many of FDR’s political views and policies, the two remained close friends.

Pope served as vice president of the Warm Springs Foundation until shortly before his death in 1947. He also created the Pope Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to “the alleviation of human suffering and disease.”

The Klenzak Brace and other types of braces developed and manufactured by Pope’s company (it was not formally named the “Pope Brace Co.” until 1966) improved the lives of many handicapped persons.

“One of Pope’s concepts all the way through,” recalled Ralph Storrs in a 1976 interview, “was to develop prefabricated parts which could be pulled off a shelf and quickly assembled into a brace. He was always concerned about the handicapped people who couldn’t afford braces and so he kept trying to introduce the new industrial concept of mass producing parts.”

Margaret, who established the family connection with FDR, had a long and successful career as a writer and advocate for the handicapped.

Although her condition required her to use a wheelchair, she earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, married and became the mother of a son and daughter, established schools for handicapped children and served on the boards of a number of organizations. She traveled widely, visiting more than 40 countries to study and report on facilities, treatment methods and care of the handicapped. Margaret died in 1980, at the age of 79.

Poliomyelitis, the crippling virus disease that was contracted by Margaret Pope and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, reached epidemic proportions in the U.S. in the early1950s, but is almost unknown today. What happened?

Answer: In 1952, American physician Jonas Salk developed the first effective vaccine against polio (also known as “infantile paralysis,” since it often struck young children). A massive 1955 program to vaccinate schoolchildren greatly reduced the number of new victims, and by 1994 the disease was declared eliminated in North America.