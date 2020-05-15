Mother Nature turns on the water tap; overnight storm dumps 3 inches of rain

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe’s assessment of Thursday night’s storm is spot-on.

“We got a ton of rain,” McCabe said Friday morning as he was out observing the eastern part of Kankakee County.

McCabe said KanComm dispatchers were swamped with calls of flooded roads.

“We normally post them online but there were so many we didn’t,” he said.

There were roadways still flooded Friday morning and no shortage of flooded farmfields.

“There are roads that have the old corn stalks and other stuff from fields left when the water receded, McCabe said.

The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for the Kankakee River in Kankakee County and southeastern Grundy County and northeastern Livingston County. It remains in effect until Saturday afternoon.

According to NWS in Chicago, 2.8 inches of rain fell in the Herscher area in 1 hour, 15 minutes. As occurs whenever there is a deluge of rain, the viaducts in Kankakee, including Brookmont Boulevard and West Broadway Street, were flooded. Pictures posted on social media showed a Bradley police squad car stuck in water over its hood in the Broadway viaduct.

There were reports of roadways flooded in most communities.

Thursday night’s gully washer was the second punch for the day. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell earlier in the day.

The NWS reported 3.04 inches of rain fell in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 a.m. Friday. In Union Hill, located in western Kankakee County, 3.5 inches of rain was recorded.

Here are a few more highlights from the NWS:

• Rainfall amounts from this round of storms, along with rainfall earlier in the day on Thursday, brought some totals in excess of 4 inches in parts of the Chicago metro (including the official measurement at O’Hare International Airport), and also in/near Kankakee County.

• Illinois Route 115 near Herscher was closed during the peak of Thursday’s storm due to flash flooding.

• Trees and power lines were downed just west of Momence along River Road.

• Power poles were damaged northeast of Momence.

• There was a report of estimated 2 feet of water over 4000N Road.