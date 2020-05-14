BBCHS officials pause major renovation plans due to pandemic

Plans for major renovations at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School are being put on hold indefinitely in light of the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Scott Wakeley said the school district has a master plan to fix longtime building issues, but officials won’t be discussing or moving forward with it any time soon.

“Before, we were going to engage the community to see what they thought,” he said. “We’re not doing that. I don’t know when or if that process is going to come back up.”

At an early March school board meeting, board members reviewed possible renovation cost options; the consensus was that the preferred plan would be in the $50 million to $60 million range.

These renovations would include a new “main artery” in the center of the building where lunch would be held and an athletics field house where gym classes would be held, while other gyms in the school would be repurposed.

The cheapest option presented at a cost of $20 million would keep the building structure the same but fix A/C and handicap-accessibility issues. The cost to construct a completely new building was estimated at $134 million.

School officials planned to host a series of community forums in April to share information about the need for building improvements and gauge public opinion about placing a referendum on the ballot in November. A third-party poll was also supposed to go out in May.

Obviously, the pandemic stifled those plans. The possibility of going to referendum this November is no longer on the table, Wakeley said.

“Right now, it would be inappropriate for us, given we are part of this community, and right now our community is hurting. We recognize that,” he said. “Even though we still have needs, our needs don’t supersede the needs of a community that is dealing with a global pandemic.”

Longtime building issues include a lack of fine arts space and a hard-to-navigate campus. The building currently is not handicap accessible (it has one elevator that’s only accessible to part of the building), and only 40 percent of the school is air conditioned.

Other issues are that students are divided into seven lunch periods from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and about 400 students have to walk outside to the school’s 12 mobile classrooms during their school day. The school’s enrollment is over 2,000.

Wakeley said the district would try to do some improvements in-house and appeal to the state for construction money that was available prior to the pandemic. However, the reality of the situation is that it could take years to start the process of making serious renovations happen.

“We just don’t know, but it won’t be in the near future,” he said. “It certainly won’t be in November, and probably won’t be for a few years before we start that process back up again.”

