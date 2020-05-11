KCC hosts virtual event for Fast Path degree plan

Kankakee Community College is planning an online information session for its Fast Path Degree program offered at the Harold and Jean Miner South Extension Center in Watseka.

Fast Path offers students a schedule of two classes at a time, two days per week. Two classes are completed every eight weeks. After two years, they earn an Associate in Arts transfer degree.

“The fall 2020 students will be in class for about three hours a day on Mondays and Wednesdays,” said Rexann McKinley, KCC professor and program mentor. “The course sequence, dates and times are all pre-planned to make it easy on the students.”

More information will be available at the event, which will be 6 to 7 p.m. May 19. To participate, email rmckinley@kcc.edu to receive login details.

“The dedicated mentor and added support services available in the Fast Path program have helped me make a smooth transition from high school to college,” said Daniel Devine, who will complete a Fast Path A.A. degree this month. “This program has taught me the skills I need to be a successful college student in class and online.”

The program admits up to 20 students each fall, and a laptop is included.

“Fast Path students have a support system they can rely on,” McKinley said. “We mentor, guide and coach each student. We want them to be successful. Our graduates will be ready to transfer as juniors to a four-year college or university.”

Applications are being accepted, and classes will begin Aug. 17. More information and application materials are at fastpath.kcc.edu.

