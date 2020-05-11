2 people remain unfound in river

KANKAKEE — The search for two people who fell into the Kankakee River on Thursday continued throughout the weekend.

Crews put in two full days of searching Saturday and Sunday for the two people who fell into the river after their small boat capsized just west of the dam near the Washington Avenue bridge. Sunday’s search was a “very cold and wet day,” said Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt. The day’s search ended around 5 p.m.

“We will likely start scaling back search efforts starting tomorrow,” he said Sunday. “Our boat and [Illinois Department of Natural Resources] boats will be in the water periodically this week.”

He added that water is receding in the river.

The search began just after 2 p.m. Thursday when several witnesses said they observed two people fishing on a small boat fall into the river. The identify of the individuals who fell into the river are not known.

Throughout the four-day search, boats from six fire departments and the IDNR, and three dive teams joined the rescue effort. Some of the boats were equipped with sonar equipment which allowed them to detect objects underwater that weren’t visible by sight.

The search area has included sections of the river from the Station Street Bridge heading north and west toward Fisherman’s Park and Bird Park, and from below the dam down river to Bird Park near the Court Street bridge.