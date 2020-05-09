Manteno Chamber hosting blood drive

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno.

“The Manteno Chamber of Commerce is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Sarah Marion, president and CEO. “This blood drive is our way of giving our community an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that only can come from volunteer blood donors, according to the Red Cross. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Marion said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Fear surrounding the coronavirus is keeping people from wanting to donate blood, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the U.S. FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” he said. “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

In a news release, the Red Cross said it’s taking precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need,” the press release said. “There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.”

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code mantenococ.

WHAT: Manteno Chamber of Commerce community blood drive with the American Red Cross

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno

DONATE: For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code mantenococ