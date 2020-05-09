Kinzinger selected to serve on China task force

Daily Journal staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger was selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to serve on the China Task Force, a committee of House members that will address the threats posed by the Communist Party of China.

On Thursday, McCarthy announced this joint task force was designed a year ago. According to media reports, the committee of 15 Republicans originally was supposed to include Democrats, but the party reportedly withdrew without explanation in February.

A Republican, Kinzinger represents the 16th Congressional district, which includes all of Iroquois County and portions of Ford, Grundy, Livingston and Will counties.

The task force will work to develop a legislative strategy regarding China’s influence inside the U.S., export control, foreign investment screening and presence in American universities.

“For years, I have worked in Congress to push for greater oversight on our relations with China,” Kinzinger said in a news release. “I’ve worked to strengthen our reviews of proposed investments by China and urged leaders to confront their improper and illegal trading practices that hurt our farmers and agriculture economy. I’ve pushed for sanctions on bad actors in China who have threatened our communication networks and worked to strengthen our cyber capabilities as well as our space assets.”

Kinzinger said the U.S. needs to hold the Chinese government accountable for “violations on human rights and their misinformation campaign surrounding the coronavirus and subsequent withholding of information that has cost thousands of lives.

“For too long, the United States has allowed the Communist Party of China to encroach on our very way of life and it’s time we take these threats to task,” he said.