KC-CASA offers crisis intervention training

KANKAKEE — KC-CASA is offering its 40-hour crisis intervention training session virtually for prospective volunteers, professionals and students.

Training will consist of 16 virtual Zoom sessions and two in-office sessions. Training begins May 21 and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each Zoom session is from 6 to 8 p.m.

All 40 hours of training are mandatory and must be completed in order to be certified. Attendance will be taken at every session. Makeups are available but limited.

KC-CASA volunteers are often the first contact survivors of sexual assault have with the organization. They can have an enormous effect on a survivor’s healing journey. Volunteer opportunities include serving on a 24-hour crisis hotline as an on-call advocate, helping at special events and fundraisers and helping in the office.

For more information about the training, call Hannah at 815-932-7273, ext. 228, or email at hewoldt@kc-casa.org.