A mother's loss: Courtney Kidd dies on her 38th birthday

The pain from her loss is still very fresh. Nothing stops the clicking of days off of a calendar, and whether Annie Kidd is ready for Sunday and Mother’s Day is immaterial.

Less than a week after the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bradley that celebrated the life of her 38-year-old daughter, Courtney, Annie will be in her Evergreen Acres home in Bradley, and her thoughts will remain focused on Courtney.

Courtney passed away on the morning of April 24, 38 years to the day of her birth.

Courtney was well-known in Kankakee County during much of the past 20 years. She struggled with health issues almost since birth, and those issues eventually led to the young woman receiving an extremely rare heart and liver transplant just days before Thanksgiving 2014 at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

At that time, she was only the third person in the world to receive a double transplant in which the heart was replaced after the other organ — in Courtney’s case, her liver — was put in place and allowed to function.

Doctors informed Annie that Courtney’s heart had remained just as strong as it was when it was placed in her chest. Courtney recently was diagnosed with inoperable cancer, and the cancer had spread to other organs. Surprisingly, Courtney did not die from cancer, her mother noted. She died from a blood infection that spread into many regions of her body causing organs to cease functioning.

But Mother’s Day will be far different and much sadder this year.

“She also brought me a special gift. I know I’ll feel sad, but she’s now in the best place she can be. She’s happy and safe and finally healthy,” Annie said. “She’s still Courtney. She’s just in a different place.”

<strong>‘VERY BLESSED’</strong>

It would be understandable for Annie, 57, and her husband, Kevin, 59, to be bitter. Their daughter faced health issues dating back to her very early years as she came into the world with three heart defects.

“Doctors told us she wouldn’t live to be 2. Then, she wouldn’t live to be 5. Then, 10. We have been very blessed that God gave us 38 years. It wasn’t enough, but we are very grateful for the time we had. God gave her to us on April 24, 1982. She went back to God on April 24, 2020. I prayed that God would let us have her until her birthday. He did.”

Because of the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic, Courtney’s funeral Mass only could be attended by 10 people. Undoubtedly, based on the many lives the Courtney had touched, the church would have been packed otherwise. There were, however, about 100 vehicles that joined the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery.

A celebration of life and memorial Mass for Courtney will be held for family and friends when the coronavirus situation resolves itself, the family said.

Annie admits life will be difficult without her daughter’s presence.

“Courtney and I were a team her entire life,” she said. “Now that part of the team is gone. It’s going to be really tough going on without her.”

<strong>RETURNING HOME</strong>

Courtney and Annie had been in Rochester almost every day since Aug. 28. The past eight months were spent away from home and Annie is simply attempting to acclimate herself to Illinois and, specifically, Bradley once again.

She is planning to spend much of her energy in the outdoors working on her yard and garden. She said Courtney had a fondness for gardens, so that is where her attention will be focused. She said many family members and friends have given the family plants and yard ornament angels.

“I’ll have lots of angels around me to remind me of her,” Annie said.

Despite all of her health issues, her struggles and her frustrations, Annie and Kevin were not ready to let go, but they knew the time had come, as did Courtney.

“She had so many miracles,” but those keeping the young woman alive were no longer available. The time had come to turn off the life support system.

As any parent would, Annie wept and failed to sleep the night before the decision was put into action.

“I wasn’t ready. I remember thinking a lot about [Courtney’s heart and liver] donor’s mother that night. She was faced with the same decision of taking her daughter off life support.

“Courtney always told us that if there was the smallest chance of recovering, she would fight. She was still in fight mode,” she said.

However, her daughter’s medical team said the time had come to end the fight. Courtney had waged a long, hard-fought battle. A lifetime filled with doctor visits, hospital stays and health uncertainty had come to a conclusion.

“We had many, many talks about heaven, about the afterlife. She always said it would be magnificent.”