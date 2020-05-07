PHOTO GALLERY: BBCHS seniors walk the stage in social distanced graduation

Even with an audience of none, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Wednesday was a big deal.

About 400 students arrived in small groups and were sent 10 at a time into the school to wait at socially distanced markers, pose for a picture, walk across the stage, take their diploma and leave.

While a lone videographer replaced spectators in the auditorium, a handful of teachers and administrators were on hand to coordinate and congratulate students. Drivers passing by the school honked and waved; parents waited excitedly in cars with balloons and banners, and multiple TV news crews arrived to capture the socially distanced ceremony that was one of the first of its kind.

Superintendent Scott Wakeley said everything from the great weather to timing worked out perfectly.

“I think the best part is every car, every parent and every kid is excited and happy and smiling,” he said. “Those are the things that make this whole thing worthwhile.”

After weeks of careful planning in collaboration with the Kankakee County Health Department, the ceremony almost didn’t happen.

One week earlier, state education officials said in-person graduation ceremonies of any kind wouldn’t be allowed. Facing backlash from districts across the state, the Illinois State Board of Education released new guidelines Saturday for allowable in-person ceremonies.

D’Angelo Alvarado, a graduating senior who plans to study business at Loyola University in Chicago, said the ceremony went better than he expected.

“I thought it was going to be a little bit chaotic since this was the first time ever for a lot of things, but I think BBCHS handled it pretty well and we all got to graduate,” he said. “We all got to walk the stage. That’s what really matters.”

Although he appreciated the experience, Alvarado said it felt a bit odd to walk in front of an empty auditorium.

“A normal graduation, there’s thousands of people, but now it’s all dead, and you just feel weird,” he said. “You don’t know whether to smile or just walk by as if it’s an everyday thing. I just grabbed my diploma and kept on walking.”

Alvarado said finishing classes online went well, but it was hard to get used to the idea that he wouldn’t be seeing his teachers and friends or enjoying his last days of high school.

“I wish I would have went to prom and had a real graduation, but I’m glad for what I have and I can’t be complaining, because people have less,” he said.

Reece Brown, a graduating senior who plans to study nursing and play volleyball at Millikin University in Decatur, also said she was disappointed she couldn’t attend prom; she had already purchased her prom dress.

“It’s been hard because this is the summer before college, so obviously we want to spend time with our friends,” she said. “At least we had something to look forward to with this [ceremony].”

Brown said she was thankful the school went through with the ceremony.

“It just means a lot after the four years we were here that they could do something special for us,” she said.

Chase Bouck, a graduating senior who plans to study sports journalism at Arizona State University, said the ceremony was “one to remember.”

“It was definitely a different feeling, especially walking in and seeing a bunch of blue Xs everywhere, having to stand 6 feet away from each other,” he said. “But we just have to follow the guidelines and do the best we can do.”

Bouck said he wishes he could have gone to prom, graduated to the sound of cheers and applause, and made memories with friends leading up to the end of high school.

“[Senior year] is a once-in-a-life type thing, and you don’t get it back,” he said. “It was definitely tough, but you’ve got to make the best out of a horrible situation.”

Keegan Brumitt, a graduating senior who plans to study business administration and pre-medicine and play volleyball at Carthage College in Wisconsin, said he was glad ISBE allowed schools to have graduation ceremonies, as the experience provided closure to his time in high school.

“Every person I saw walking in, even though I couldn’t see it, I could tell they had a smile on their face,” he said. “It was just uplifting.”

Brumitt was class vice president and student council president. He also played tennis, but he missed out on his last season.

“It was definitely very hard to get the social aspect of high school taken away from me,” he said. “I know for everyone the main point of high school is building relationships with friends, so getting that taken away, it was pretty tough.”

Joanna Cortes, a graduating senior who plans to study nursing at Bradley University in Peoria, said the shift to remote learning was difficult, but she pushed through the past couple months.

“Since seniors lose their motivation anyway toward the end of the year, it’s kind of hard to keep at it,” she said.

Cortes said she missed out on making college visits. She wasn’t able to visit Bradley University before campuses were shut down, so she had to make her decision based on virtual tours and talks with alumni.

Cortes said she feels lucky she was able to walk across the stage for graduation when many other high school seniors didn’t, though she wishes her parents could’ve attended.

“Even if it was something small, it was something,” she said.

Isaac Fabbro, a graduating senior who plans to study actuarial science at Valparaiso University in Indiana, said he felt a mix of emotions after the ceremony.

“I’m excited but disappointed at the same time, kind of like getting robbed of the moment almost,” he said. “But I’m glad that we at least got the moment to share it with others with the recording.”

Fabbro said he was looking forward to the last school concert of the year where seniors play the fight songs from their prospective universities. He plays french horn in his school’s band.

“At the end of the day, [the pandemic] is something that happened and we can’t change that,” he said. “I’ve had the mindset that it’ll end eventually, and that once things resume to normal, we’ll remember this day as, ‘Wow, that happened on my graduation day.’”