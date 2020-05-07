KCC receives federal aid for students through CARES Act

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is preparing to distribute a little over $633,000 in financial aid to students affected by the disruption of courses moving online in March, according to a press release.

The money comes from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, part of an emergency stimulus package for colleges and universities, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The CARES Act includes roughly $14 billion in funds for higher education institutions, of which $12.56 billion is being distributed to institutions based on student enrollment.

At least 50 percent of those funds must go toward providing students with emergency grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.

This includes eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

To apply for these funds, KCC students must also be eligible to file a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Students do not have to already be receiving financial aid to be eligible, and for those who do receive financial aid, funds from the CARES Act will not affect that money.

Most credit division students enrolled during the spring 2020 semester or registered for the summer 2020 semester are eligible to apply for CARES Act funds. Select groups, including international students, adult education students and other non-credit students, are ineligible to receive the funds.

However, emergency funding from the KCC Foundation is available to those students.

Amounts given will vary by student based on their individual need and financial strain. The process includes an application and demonstration of need. It will take up to two weeks to determine eligibility, process requests, print and send checks. The first checks are expected to be sent by the end of May.

A link to the CARES Act Fund application will be available by May 7 on the KCC website, kcc.edu.

For more information, students can contact the KCC Financial Aid Office at 815-802-8550 or finaid@kcc.edu.

