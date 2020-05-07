Kankakee County to open administration building on May 11

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Beginning Monday, May 11, the Kankakee County Administration Building will be reopened for all public business. To ensure social distancing, County Clerk Dan Hendrickson is encouraging the public to schedule an appointment to conduct their necessary business.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments will be given priority. Visitors should enter the building, located at 189 E. Court St. in downtown Kankakee, using the Court Street entrance. The westside entrance will be unavailable for general public use. Masks or facial coverings will be required to enter the building and a deputy will be at the door checking temperatures.

These restrictions will be in place until at least May 22.

“We realize that these precautions create a hardship on the public we serve, but we feel we are making these decisions in the best interests of the public at large and certainly to safeguard the health of our employees,” Hendrickson said in a press release.

He also reminds residents that vital record certificates can be ordered through the office’s website, kankakeecountyclerk.com.

To schedule an appointment to visit the county building, call the clerk’s office at 815-937-2990.