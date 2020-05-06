Small town, big patriotism: Flags set to fly in Manteno

MANTENO — Small towns can afford leadership the opportunity to do some things that may not be quite as easy to accomplish in a larger setting.

A community of about 9,500, Manteno has that small-town charm and residents will begin putting their patriotism on display beginning Memorial Day with its Manteno Flags program. The program is being coordinated by the Boy Scout Troop 382, which has membership not only from Manteno, but Grant Park, St. George, Momence and Bourbonnais.

The 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flags attached to 8-foot poles will be placed in the front yards of residents who have purchased it for $40. The flags will be raised on four patriotic holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

On the holidays, the flags are to be posted by troop members and leaders in the hours just after sunrise and taken down and stored before sundown on those same days.

The program was actually started by Mayor Tim Nugent’s wife, Yvette, who, through a Google search in early 2019, noticed other towns across the country putting in place a holiday flag program.

To date, about 25 flags have been purchased, less than what the troop and Yvette had hoped, but COVID-19 hit just as the push was being made to sell flags throughout the village.

“What makes your town ‘home?’” Yvette said, recalling her Google search. “When I asked that, this flags program popped up.”

Knowing it would be more than she could take on, she reached out to Troop 382 leadership to gauge their interest. There was no need to ask twice.

Established in 1995, the troop, under the leadership of Dan Steffan, stepped up to fly the flags.

Steffan described Manteno as a patriotic town. He believes the program will only grow as residents begin to see the flags posted in neighborhood yards.

“It’s anyone’s guess as to how many we may get. By Veterans Day we could have 300 flags in place. I’m a dreamer. I think we could do 300.”

Tyler Kropp, a troop member, said the boys are excited about the program.

“This is going to look amazing. I can’t wait,” he said.

Another person who can’t wait is Sarah Marion, the director of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. She was one of the first to purchase a flag and is hoping more residents join the program. She believes once the flags are displayed, residents will want to participate.

“I truly believe this will catch on once people see them posted. I just love this idea,” she said, adding that programs like this are what make small towns so unique.

Flags are not just available for residential property, but businesses as well. Flags purchased by businesses or residents living in multi-unit buildings will be placed at Heritage Park, which is near Manteno Elementary School.

Manteno is the first community in Kankakee County to implement such a program. Scout leadership believes others may pick up on the idea once they see flags flying throughout the village.

Proceeds from flag sales will be used for Scouting camps and gear. The Scout chapter is open to boys from fifth grade through high school.

Flag order forms can be found at Manteno Village Hall or by searching for Manteno Flags on Facebook.

Boy Scout Troop 382 is still accepting participants in the Manteno Flags program.

WHAT: Through membership in the program, the Scouts will place a 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag attached to an 8-foot pole in your front yard.

WHO: Service available to both businesses and residents.

COST: $40

WHEN: The flags will be raised on four patriotic holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

CONTACT: Flag order forms can be found at Manteno Village Hall or by searching for Manteno Flags on Facebook.