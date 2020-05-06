County's overdose deaths on a pace to reach more than 50

KANKAKEE — The number of drug overdose deaths in Kankakee County so far this year is on pace to equal or surpass the 29 recorded in 2019, according to Coroner Bob Gessner.

As of Monday, Gessner said there have been 18 confirmed cases and there are six suspected cases awaiting test results. Last year, the county recorded its 24th overdose death in August.

“If we go the way we are going now, we will reach the 56 OD deaths we had in 2017,” Gessner said.

In 2018, there were 29 deaths due to overdose.

“I’m upset. I thought we had this handled,” Gessner said.

Fourteen of this year’s 18 OD deaths have been men, Gessner said. The average age is 44 with the youngest at 19 and the oldest at 58. Fentanyl is the leading cause but it’s also been mixed with heroin or cocaine.

Gessner is a strong believer in educating people about the dangers of opiates but the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the educational programs he offers to schools, organizations, small groups, churches and anyone who will listen.

“I’m disappointed but we’ll be back educating people when we are allowed to,” Gessner said.

According to a Daily Journal article published in December 2019, Gessner attributed the decline in deaths in 2018 and 2019 to education and accessibility.

The coroner’s office reached more than 7,000 people through its educational programs during the past couple years.

Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of the opiate, is continuing to help save lives. Save statistics for this year, though, are hard to come by due to the response to COVID-19.

The number of overdose deaths recorded annually in Kankakee County since 2016:

<strong>2020:</strong> 18

<strong>2019:</strong> 29

<strong>2018:</strong> 29

<strong>2017:</strong> 56

<strong>2016:</strong> 36

<em>Source: Kankakee County Coroner's Office </em>