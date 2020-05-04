Manteno takes the car show on the road

More than 150 cars traveled throughout neighborhoods in Manteno on Saturday during the village’s first Show Car Cruise, an alternative to the Manteno Cruise Night events.

Souped-up and classic cars participated in the parade route around town, along which spectators gathered to watch from truck beds, lawn chairs and car roofs while maintaining social distance.

Rich Pawlek, organizer of the Manteno Cruise Nights, wanted to do something special for both residents and the frequent event participants. The inaugural Show Car Cruise, hosted in conjunction with the Manteno Police Department and the village of Manteno, was the result.