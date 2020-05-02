County, hospitals working together toward reopening

KANKAKEE — While continuing to keep restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Kankakee County officials and leaders at both local hospitals are turning their attention to the future reopening of the community once Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” mandates subside.

Among the first things returning to normalcy will be medical care. At a press conference Friday at the Kankakee County Administration Building, leaders of both Riverside Medical Center and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital announced the resumption of elective surgeries on May 11.

“We shut down 52 days ago,” Riverside CEO Phil Kambic said. “We need to change that narrative.”

For many, he said, the delay in receiving necessary procedures needs to come to an end.

“If you needed a procedure six weeks ago, you still need that,” Kambic said. “We have delayed these and over that time, you still need the procedure but your health has deteriorated. We need people to come to the hospital before it is too late.”

Protocols are in place at both local hospitals to ensure patients don’t come in contact with COVID-19 during the course of their treatment for other ailments, and elective surgery patients will be tested for the virus before having a procedure.

“What I want the community to know, is that it’s safe to come to our hospital,” he said.

Testing more people in the community is a key component of re-opening, he said, adding that the hospital has the equipment to test up to 3,000 people a week. The hospital is also testing its employees and will continue to do so.

AMITA Health St. Mary’s president Chris Shride said they, too, are readying for the community’s safe return from this crisis.

“We are currently looking to work with a large interdisciplinary team of physicians and experts from across our health system for a re-emergence planning that includes restarting central procedures, surgery and elective procedures as Phil has referred to,” Shride said during Friday’s press conference.

He said they are following guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor’s office as they consider all factors for a safe re-opening in the near future.

Much planning is also underway outside of the medical system.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the Kankakee County Coalition for a Responsible Reopening is being formed.

“It is time to get our collaborative act together,” Wheeler said of the coalition that will be led by the healthcare community and facilitated through local government. “It is better to do this now than when things open.”

Wheeler said they are looking for input from members of the community, business, education, manufacturing, web design and more. He also said he hopes the governor will be a part of this coordinated effort.

While Wheeler said it would be great to start this process now, they must follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said he has received phone calls from board members as well as taxpayers about wanting businesses and activities reopened.

“I do encourage our governor to consider there are 101 counties outside of Cook County and one size does not fit all,” he said.

As for the county’s administration building, which has been open by appointment only, it will be re-opened on May 11. The same measures currently in place at the county courthouse — which includes employees and the public having their temperature taken when entering the building and required face coverings — will be in place.

Though the building at 189 E. Court St. will be opening, he urged residents to continue doing as much business online and over the phone as possible.