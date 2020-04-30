Strawberry Jazz Festival a no-go

BRADLEY — Organizers have announced that the Annual Strawberry Jazz Festival has been canceled.

“The popular local festival attracts thousands of visitors each year, so in response to Gov. Pritzker’s recommendation to cancel all large festivals, the board of directors felt it best not to endanger the health of the artists and community,” according to a press release from the Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County.

This year’s event was set for Sunday, June 7, at Northfield Square Mall. This would have been the event’s second year at the mall. The event moved in 2019 from Small Memorial Park because of wet grounds from heavy rains.

The mission of the CAC is to promote the arts in Kankakee County and the Annual Strawberry Jazz Festival is an eagerly anticipated event. The board is exploring alternative ways to promote the artists, performers and exhibitors including virtual online events and shopping opportunities with local pick-up options, according to the press release.

Organizers say that anyone who was planning to participate in the event who has questions or concerns should visit the Community Arts Council’s Facebook page or website. Information concerning refunds of fees or deposits has been emailed to members. The Arts Council has also been collecting information on resources to assist the arts community during this challenging time.